Monday, March 01, 2021
Kareena Kapoor shares first photo after birth of her second son: ‘Missed you all’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shares her first selfie after giving birth to her second child. Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son earlier this month.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 1, 2021 12:11:03 pm
kareena kapoor khan instagram postKareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on Instagram after the birth of her second child. The actor shared a picture of herself on Instagram with a caption that read, “Oh hello there… Missed you all.” Kareena and Saif welcomed their second baby, a boy, earlier this month.

Kareena’s friends and fans welcomed the actor with warm messages. Arjun Kapoor complimented his Ki and Ka co-star’s glow. He commented “Roast chicken glow” on the picture. The actor’s manager Poonam Damania welcomed the actor with a comment that read, “Helloo my love.”

Earlier this week, Kareena shared the poster of her husband Saif Ali Khan’s film Bhoot Police to announce the release date of the horror-comedy movie. Kareena and Saif were blessed with a baby boy on February 21. The actor delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. The couple has a 4-year-old son, Taimur. While their friends and family have been visiting them at their new home in Mumbai, the couple hasn’t announced the birth on social media. The actor’s son Taimur has been a social media sensation and is followed by paparazzi wherever he goes.

Extending thanks to their well-wishers, Saif and Kareena had released a joint statement at the time, which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

On the work front, Kareena, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, will be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chadha. Saif, on the other hand, has Adipurush in his kitty. The Om Raut directorial will see Saif as Raavan. He will star opposite Prabhas, who plays Lord Ram in the film.

