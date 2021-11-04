Kareena Kapoor shares Diwali wish with an adorable click of Saif Ali Khan playing with Jeh

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday wished her fans on Diwali with a special picture. She took to her Instagram handle and posted a click of husband Saif Ali Khan playing with her younger son Jeh. In her caption, she wrote, “Love and light.”

Kareena is currently holidaying with Saif and sons Taimur and Jeh in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

A few days ago, Saif Ali Khan was seen enjoying a rifle shooting session along with Taimur Ali Khan. The father was caught on camera helping Taimur load a gun too.

Kareena Kapoor too shared a photograph of Taimur, where the little one is sitting beside a pool. She tagged him as “the love of my life”.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Bhoot Police. He will be seen next in Om Raut’s Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks’ blockbuster Forrest Gump. It also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Valentine’s Day next year.