Thursday, December 30, 2021
Kareena Kapoor gives a peek at her mornings with ‘her boys’ Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

In the latest click posted on Instagram by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's brow is furrowed as he looks at the camera. Before the actor is his breakfast. Also in the frame is little Taimur, who is drawing something on a notebook.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 30, 2021 12:23:48 pm
Kareena Kapoor's new Instagram picture looks like a surprise click for Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared a cute photo of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur. The picture looks like a surprise click for Saif who, as per Kareena in the caption, is asking whether she is taking another photo for Instagram.

Saif’s brow is furrowed as he looks at the camera. Before the actor is his breakfast. Also in the frame is little Taimur, who is drawing something on a notebook.

Kareena Kapoor captioned the photo, “My mornings…❤ Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click!!!❤ #Saifu and Tim Tim ❤#Ma boyssss❤.”

Earlier this month, Kareena has tested positive for Covid-19 along with her friend and actor Amrita Arora after attending a party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Both recovered after being quarantined for several days.

Kareena Kapoor had announced her diagnosis in a social media post. She wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

