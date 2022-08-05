scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera: ‘Some people are very attached to their film’

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera earned Rs 40.45 crore at the box office, having been made at a reported budget of Rs 150 crore. Ahead of the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor commented on Ranbir's film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 9:26:39 am
Kareena Kapoor is yet to watch Shamshera. (Photo: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes every actor’s attachment with their film is at a different level. Hence, she commenting on anyone’s work would be wrong. Kareena was referring to her cousin Ranbir Kapoor’ recent box office debacle, Shamshera.

In an interview with India Today, Kareena said, “I am nobody to talk about a particular film because (a) I haven’t seen the film. And (b) I think everybody operates differently. Everybody, kind of, treats and takes their film very differently. Like I said, some people are very attached and some people are not.”

Also read |In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

“So, it is a very individualistic kind of thing. Every actor operates and comes from a different area and every director does. To comment on that would be very wrong on my part,” she added.

Shamshera was Ranbir Kapoor’s silver screen comeback after four years. The film from the stable of YRF, has been directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame. Set in British India, the period drama also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in a still from the film Shamshera.

Shamshera failed to hold ground right from its opening day, and its standing at the cinema halls kept falling. It was declared a washout days after its release. The film has collected a shade over Rs 40 crore and was made at a reported budget of Rs 150 crore.

In the meantime, Kareena, who is gearing up for her next big film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan, revealed in the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7 that she barely watches her movies upon release, unlike her peers in the industry. While host Karan Johar agreed to her confession, Aamir was left pleading that she needs to watch Laal Singh Chaddha or else he’ll be heart broken.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor recalls Amrita Singh requesting her to take a photo with Sara Ali Khan during K3G trial: ‘She loved Poo, You Are My Soniya’

An official Hindi adaptation of 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 09:26:39 am

