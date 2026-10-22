Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor hug at IIFA 2027 event, fans want Jab We Met reunion

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Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have reunited at an IIFA event once again, bringing back memories of their much-loved film Jab We Met. More than a year after they shared a warm moment at the IIFA press conference in Jaipur in March 2025, the former couple greeted each other with a hug at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai on Thursday.
Their latest interaction quickly caught fans’ attention, with many expressing a wish to see the actors reunite on screen as Geet and Aditya.
Kareena Kapoor arrived at the event in a black leather top and skirt, while Shahid Kapoor opted for a white suit. Videos of their cordial exchange soon surfaced online, prompting an outpouring of nostalgic reactions from fans who continue to cherish their on-screen chemistry.
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Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s hug leaves fans emotional
The hug brought back memories of Jab We Met, the 2007 romantic comedy in which Kareena Kapoor played Geet Dhillon and Shahid Kapoor portrayed Aditya Kashyap. Their performances and the film’s enduring popularity have kept the pairing alive in public memory, years after the actors ended their relationship.
Reacting to the latest video, one social media user wrote, “Why am I getting emotional 😢seeing this 😍” Another commented, “Why are we so happy?” A fan wrote, “Hum emotional ho jate hai,” while others called for the former co-stars to work together again. One user simply wrote, “Geet and Aditya”.
This is not the first time their reunion at an IIFA event has made headlines. In March 2025, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor shared a hug at the IIFA press conference in Jaipur. Addressing the attention their interaction received, Shahid said, “For us, it’s nothing new…aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hain but it’s totally normal for us…if people felt nice, it’s nice.”
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Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor parted ways in 2007
Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were among Bollywood’s most talked-about couples before their relationship ended in 2007, around the time Jab We Met was being filmed. Both have since built families with their respective partners. Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and they have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Shahid married Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015. The couple have two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.
Mira Rajput on Kareena Kapoor’s show
Mira Rajput and Kareena Kapoor also recently made headlines after coming together on Kareena’s talk show, What Women Want. Mira’s appearance surprised fans, and their warm exchange on social media drew further attention.
After the shoot, Mira shared pictures from the sets and wrote, “What women want is to be themselves. Thanks @kareenakapoorkhan for having me and for being the woman you are.”
Kareena responded, “So happy you came, gorgeous.”
Kareena Kapoor also shared a picture with Mira Rajput on her Instagram Story, writing, “The absolutely warm and lovely Mira on the show today.” Mira reshared the Story and replied, “Could not have better company. With the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan.”