Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor hug at IIFA 2027 event, fans want Jab We Met reunion

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have reunited at an IIFA event once again, bringing back memories of their much-loved film Jab We Met. More than a year after they shared a warm moment at the IIFA press conference in Jaipur in March 2025, the former couple greeted each other with a hug at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai on Thursday.

Their latest interaction quickly caught fans’ attention, with many expressing a wish to see the actors reunite on screen as Geet and Aditya.

Kareena Kapoor arrived at the event in a black leather top and skirt, while Shahid Kapoor opted for a white suit. Videos of their cordial exchange soon surfaced online, prompting an outpouring of nostalgic reactions from fans who continue to cherish their on-screen chemistry.