Kareena Kapoor recalls ‘screaming on the road’ after Saif Ali Khan’s knife attack

The early days of 2025 was one of the most terrifying periods for the Khan family as this was the time when Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai residence. The incident made headlines, with the actor narrowly escaping a potentially fatal assault. In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Saif and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, opened up about the traumatic night, revealing how Kareena struggled with sleepless nights for months and how their son Taimur feared his father was dying.

Karan Johar, who was among the first to reach out to the family after the attack, recalled speaking to Saif’s children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, when the incident happened. “I had a chat with Ibrahim and Sara when the attack happened at home. And I remember what they were feeling because I reached out… and of course, I came and met Bebo immediately that day. I could tell that they were so shaken by the whole circumstance.”

‘Ibrahim was angry and in tears’

Saif recalled how his family reacted when he woke up after surgery. “They were there when I woke up after my operation. And Ibrahim was very upset, and I don’t normally see him express himself in that way, but he was in tears and feeling very angry and wanting to defend and catch that fellow.”

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Karan noted that Saif’s composed appearance when he left the hospital had sparked a different narrative online, with several conspiracy theories emerging about the attack. “You were so composed and elegant when you came out of hospital, that it spun a different narrative online. And then there was an array of conspiracy theories, which are born ridiculous.” Kareena responded by saying “bizarre” when Saif explained: “But I don’t expect people not to have conspiracy theories.”

Kareena recalls screaming in the middle of the street to hail a rickshaw

Saif and Kareena also addressed several questions and conspiracy theories surrounding the incident, including why there was no driver at home that night. Saif explained, “Because he goes home to his family in the evening. So, there is no driver.”

When asked how Saif managed to get himself to the hospital, Kareena clarified, “He didn’t. His son took him to hospital with Hari.” Karan added, “Your nine-year-old son. And taking a bleeding father… I don’t know how…”

Kareena expressed disappointment over the bizarre theories that emerged in the aftermath of the attack. Saif then jokingly recalled how Kareena hailed an autorickshaw in the middle of the night. “In my night T-shirt. Luckily, no one got that on video, Karan. I was screaming on the road. I was like, ‘Ruko, ruko.’ It was like a movie scene. I didn’t have the time to put on my pyjamas. I have run on the road. Like nobody knows this. I am saying it for the first time.”

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Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan return to the Koffee With Karan couch as a couple for the first time in 16 years in Season 9. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan return to the Koffee With Karan couch as a couple for the first time in 16 years in Season 9.

Kareena gestured to her thighs and said, “I was literally in my T-shirt that was till here. And running like a mad, crazy woman trying to get a rickshaw while he was bleeding.” Saif joked that Kareena was wearing an extremely short T-shirt and that it would have made quite a video. Kareena then recalled the moment she saw Saif in the lift.

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“I looked at Saif in the lift and when I saw him, I was like: ‘Saif, don’t do this.’ And Tim just looked at him and said: ‘Abba, are you going to die?’ And I just looked at Saif, and he just gave me a look saying that ‘Take me to the hospital’.”

Saif recalls fighting the intruder

Saif said he knew he would be alright, but described the night as chaotic, with deep cuts on his neck and a piece of the broken knife lodged in his back. “That were quite deep and long. Like jagged cuts all over here.”

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He added, “It was the worst knife in the history of knives. If it had been a slightly good knife, I would be dead. But it was such a bad knife that it broke.” Kareena revealed that if the knife had gone just one millimetre deeper, Saif could have died. Saif also said he had lost some sensation in his leg because the injury had affected his spine.

Despite the severity of the attack, Karan recalled Saif being remarkably composed throughout the ordeal, even speaking to people on the phone. “I was like, how is he even talking?” Kareena admitted that while she was a wreck, Saif remained calm. She described the entire experience as extremely difficult, adding, “It’s been the worst.”

Saif also recalled Jeh’s reaction after the incident. “He gave me his plastic sword and said: ‘Next time that thief comes, use this.'” Saif added, “Jeh saw the whole thing happen so he thinks I am a great protector.”

‘Thief stabbed me 10 times’

Recalling the attack, Saif said, “When I was fighting with this person, he stabbed me about 10 times.” He credited Hindi cinema for giving him the instinct to fight back, explaining that everything happened very quickly. “I was outraged that he was standing over my son with a knife. There was a lot of adrenaline.”

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Saif regretted not thinking of picking up a weapon to protect his family, especially since a decorative sword hung above their dining table. However, when Kareena feared there might be more attackers and urged him to go to the hospital, he decided to prioritise his recovery.

The incident left the entire family shaken, with Kareena revealing that she struggled to sleep for nearly six months. Saif said, “People in today’s world need to be careful and a little bit of security is required because the world is slightly more unsafe than it was when we were…”

What happened at Saif Ali Khan’s residence?

On January 16, 2025, an intruder entered Saif Ali Khan’s Mumbai residence at around 2 am. The intruder reportedly demanded Rs 1 crore and entered the room of Saif and Kareena’s younger son, Jeh.

In an attempt to protect his son, Saif confronted the intruder and was stabbed multiple times. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw, where he underwent a six-hour surgery. The actor was discharged five days after the attack.