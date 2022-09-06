scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Kareena Kapoor says son Taimur wants to be like Saif Ali Khan: ‘The boys gang up against me’

Kareena Kapoor Khan feels her elder son Taimur is way ahead of his age and understands that his parents would not always be around since they are working professionals.

kareena taimur saifKareena Kapoor says the 'boys' of her house gang up against her. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is parenting two sons, Taimur and Jeh. While she asserts that both of them are ‘naughty’, Taimur, she shares, is way ahead of his age and understands that his parents are working professionals and might not be available for him all the time.

Speaking to News18, Kareena mentioned she wants her sons to understand that both of their parents are working for a better lifestyle and might not be available for them all the time. She said, “I’ve been going to work since Taimur was seven months old. I make it a point to tell him that while on some days, I need to go out, on others, his father has to. It’s something that he has understood and both he and Jeh have to grow to understand that both of their parents work so that we all can have a good life.”

Kareena wants to inculcate her sons with such values that they understand that “the woman of the house also works.”

Meanwhile, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor revealed that Taimur is close to his father Saif Ali Khan. The father-son duo spend time watching some good cinema together and Taimur wishes to be like his father. And, Kareena feels, “The boys all gang up against me!”

But, Kareena does believe that Taimur is “very bright, understanding and quite ahead of his age.” He has ‘artistic skills’ and spends most of his day drawing whatever he observes around him.

Kareena’s sons Taimur and Jeh are already social media stars and both of them have fan pages dedicated to them. While Taimur is six years old, Jeh will turn in February 2023. Recently, Kareena and Saif took time off from their busy work schedules to spend some quality time with their sons.

On the work front, Kareena has Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Saif is prepping for the release of his film Vikram Vedha, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. The film will release on September 30.

