Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan has adapted her lingo: ‘Whole world is talking like that, I want credit’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who got married in 2012, are parents to two boys, Taimur and Jeh. In a new chat, the actor spoke about living with Saif Ali Khan and connecting with the youth.

kareena and saifKareena Kapoor is known for her no-filter attitude and says a bit of her lingo has also rubbed on her actor husband Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

When Kareena Kapoor Khan talks, people not just listen but many, according to the actor herself, also adapt to her style. The actor is known for conducting herself in public with nonchalance: What’s in her heart, almost always make it to the headlines.

Kareena, who has inspired a generation with her roles like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met, says the way she talks has caught on with the gen-z, including her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when asked what is the most Kareena thing Saif has adapted, the actor said, “I think my lingo! ‘Guts’, ‘mess’, I think the whole world is talking like that. It has become the Gen-Z lingo, suddenly everyone is like ‘guts’, ‘mess’ and I am like I want credit for all this!”

In the internet era, Kareena Kapoor has also emerged as one of the most liked actors of Bollywood. From her fashion sense, candid behaviour to even her film choices, Kareena has continued to be heavily talked about.

One of the aspects of Kareena’s life that also draws a lot of attention on the internet is her friendship with Malaika Arora, Amruta Arora and her sister Karisma Kapoor. When asked what they talk about–from fitness to kids–when they meet, Kareena said “I can’t tell that.”

“That’s a million-dollar question! The fun is that everyone wants to know what we talk about. The fact that everyone likes us is because we stand for love, loyalty and friendship. The conversation (with them) can go from A-Z in two minutes because we have so many things to talk about if we haven’t met for a long time,” she added.

On the film front, Kareena has started shooting for filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming feature in London. The actor, who is a mother to two sons, Taimur and Jeh, said she balances her work-family time in a manner that her family remains her top priority.

“My family is definitely my priority. My children need me, I know that. In two days I leave for Hansal Mehta’s shoot and there’s already a knot-like feeling in my stomach because I have to go, and I will leave Taimur back with Saif. One parent is always there (at home). Saif finished Adipurush and now it’s time for me to go. We keep taking turns,” she added.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 01:35:32 pm
