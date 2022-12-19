scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys an outing with ‘hot husband’ Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur ahead of his birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan enjoyed an evening with their eldest son Taimur Ali Khan ahead of the little one's special day.

kareena kapoor, saif ali khanKareena Kapoor shared a candid picture of Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse into her evening with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena gave a shout-out to Saif and called him ‘hot’. She also shared a cute picture of Taimur enjoying his favourite delicacy ahead of his birthday on Tuesday. 

saif ali khan (Photo: Kareena/Instagram)

On Monday, Kareena shared several pictures on her Instagram handle. She also posted her selfie and wrote, “I am not for filters but try karne mein kya jaata hai.” The actor then posted a candid picture of Saif and said, “Okay my husband is very hot.” In the picture, Saif can be seen removing his jacket and is looking away from the camera. 

kareena kapoor (Photo: Kareena/Instagram)

Ahead of Taimur’s birthday on December 20, Kareena  shared a picture of him where he is seen trying to eat a huge croissant. She wrote in the caption, “This family’s love for croissant continues…❤️ Going for it…❤️ One day to go…Mera Tim Tim ka birthday.” 

Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Saba Pataudi dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section. Ali Fazal wrote, “The croissant gluttony must be fair sin. It rightfully hits the buds. I cud write poetry on the journey from the crunch down to the butter. Bday mubaarak janaab ko.”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. She next has the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X and an untitled thriller with Hansal Mehta in the pipeline. As for Saif, the actor was last seen in Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan. He will next be seen in Adipurush opposite Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

