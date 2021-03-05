Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan wish ‘handsome hunk’ Ibrahim Ali Khan on birthday, share pics of cake

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 20 today. The star-kid who reportedly aspires to be an actor, has been showered with birthday wishes, cake and gifts from the Khan and Kapoor clan.

Sara who fondly calls Ibrahim, Iggy Potter, shared a picture of the football-themed cake. The cake, designed like a football, covered with English Premier League club, Chelsea’s colours, also shows Ibrahim wearing the his favourite team’s jersey with Iggy written on it. Sharing the boomerang video on her Instagram stories, Sara wrote, “I love my little brother.”

Later in the day, Sara again took to Instagram to wish her ‘baby brother’. She shared some pictures with Ibrahim and wrote, “Happy Birthday Iggy Potter I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you to countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram stories to wish Ibrahim. She shared a black-and-white stylised picture of Ibrahim and wrote, “Happy Birthday Handsome”. Kareena often shares pictures of Ibrahim and his baby brother, Taimur Ali Khan, together. Ibrahim and Sara were also spotted visiting Kareena after she delivered her second child with Saif.

Ibrahim’s aunt Saba Ali Khan shared some of the most adorable pictures of the birthday boy on her now verified Instagram account.

Ibrahim, who is pursuing his education, has appeared on various fashion magazines and aspires to become an actor one day. Both Sara and Saif have been asked about his acting aspirations, to which they have said that they are supportive of his aspirations. Apart from being famous for doing a few fashion modelling assignments, the junior nawab is also a sports enthusiast who plays football, and has often flaunted his jersey number which reads ‘KHAN 7’.

Ibrahim Ali Khan was born on March 5, 2001 to Saif and first wife Amrita Singh. Saif and Amrita parted ways in 2004, they also have daughter Sara together.