Monday, December 20, 2021
Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan celebrate Taimur’s birthday with special posts, Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha says ‘an ardent fan’

On Taimur Ali Khan's fifth birthday, his mother Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback video of him taking his first steps. Sara Ali Khan celebrated his birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
December 20, 2021 2:29:50 pm
Kareena Kapoor-Taimur ali Khan- sara Ali Khan- Saif Ali KhanTaimur Ali Khhan turns five today. (Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur, who turns five today, was flooded with warm wishes and photos on social media from his family and friends. Taking to Instagram, Kareena, shared an old video of Taimur taking his first steps and falling soon after. Kareena, who is under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, wrote, “Your first steps your first fall… I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high… ’cause you are my tiger… ♥️♥️ Happy Birthday my heartbeat… My Tim Tim ♥️ no one like you mera beta 😍.”

To celebrate her baby brother’s birthday, Sara Ali Khan posted a picture from Taimur’s cake cutting ceremony, on her Instagram story. The photo featured the birthday boy with Sara and father Saif Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan- Taimur b'day cake Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram story.

Taimur’s aunt Saba Pataudi shared a photo with him from their last meeting and wrote on her Instagram story, “To my darling Tim, wishing you the world! Stay happy and always filled with mischief and fun! Love you lots! Bua jaan.” She also posted a picture with Kareena wishing her a speedy recovery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

The picture shows Taimur in a denim shirt and jeans holding a cup in his hands while Saba looks at him. The post also includes a  ‘happy birthday’ sticker.

saba pataudi- taimur- kareena Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi shared posts for Taimur and Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram story.

Kareena’s friend and actor Neha Dhupia too wished Taimur on his birthday with a  message, and posted a photo of the birthday boy with her daughter Mehr. She also sent warm wishes for Kareena.

Neha Dhupia- taimur- Kareena Kapoor Neha Dhupia shared pictures of taimur Ali Khan with her daughter Mehr, on her Instagram story, to wish him on his 5th birthday.

She wrote, “Happy birthday Tim @kareenakapoorkhan missing celebrating with you,” and “Feel better Bebo… sending you so much love ❤️ See you on the other side 💗. ”

anisha padukone- taimur Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone, in her Instagram story, wrter that she is Taimur Ali Khan’s “ardent fan”.
Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha also responded to Kareena’s post and wrote, “Simply the best! Happy birthday Taimur – an ardent fan”.

On the work front, Kareena awaits the release of her film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

