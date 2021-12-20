Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan celebrate Taimur’s birthday with special posts, Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha says ‘an ardent fan’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur, who turns five today, was flooded with warm wishes and photos on social media from his family and friends. Taking to Instagram, Kareena, shared an old video of Taimur taking his first steps and falling soon after. Kareena, who is under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, wrote, “Your first steps your first fall… I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high… ’cause you are my tiger… ♥️♥️ Happy Birthday my heartbeat… My Tim Tim ♥️ no one like you mera beta 😍.”

To celebrate her baby brother’s birthday, Sara Ali Khan posted a picture from Taimur’s cake cutting ceremony, on her Instagram story. The photo featured the birthday boy with Sara and father Saif Ali Khan.

Taimur’s aunt Saba Pataudi shared a photo with him from their last meeting and wrote on her Instagram story, “To my darling Tim, wishing you the world! Stay happy and always filled with mischief and fun! Love you lots! Bua jaan.” She also posted a picture with Kareena wishing her a speedy recovery.

The picture shows Taimur in a denim shirt and jeans holding a cup in his hands while Saba looks at him. The post also includes a ‘happy birthday’ sticker.

Kareena’s friend and actor Neha Dhupia too wished Taimur on his birthday with a message, and posted a photo of the birthday boy with her daughter Mehr. She also sent warm wishes for Kareena.

She wrote, “Happy birthday Tim @kareenakapoorkhan missing celebrating with you,” and “Feel better Bebo… sending you so much love ❤️ See you on the other side 💗. ”

Deepika Padukone ’s sister Anisha Padukone, in her Instagram story, wrter that she is Taimur Ali Khan’s “ardent fan”.

On the work front, Kareena awaits the release of her film, Laal Singh Chaddha.