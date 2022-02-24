Kareena Kapoor thinks Saif Ali Khan is ‘hotter than ever’ in his Vikram Vedha look

Actor Kareena Kapoor thinks her husband Saif Ali Khan is “hotter than ever” in his first look from the upcoming Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. The makers released the look of Saif’s character in Vikram Vedha on Thursday, leaving fans asking for more.

Kareena posted Saif’s still on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Husband hotter than ever. Can’t wait for this one. #VikramVedha releasing in cinema halls worldwide on September 30th, 2022.” In the photo, Saif, who plays a cop, sports a white polo neck tee and jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Vikram Vedha is inspired by the folktale of Vikram and Betaal. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan as Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha.

Hrithik Roshan had last month shared his look from the film, which was lapped up by fans. Even Madhavan was impressed by the look as he tweeted, “Now that’s a “Vedha” I do want to see…. Wow bro .. this is EPIC. Damnnnnn.”

The Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, in association with Friday Filmworks and S. Sashikanth’s YNOT Studios. It is scheduled to release globally on September 30, 2022.