Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan trolled for naming son Jehangir, Saba Ali Khan asks ‘what is in a name?’

It was only a month ago that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced the name of their second baby Jeh but it looks like the name of their child has become the subject of another controversy, much like it happened in the case of their older son Taimur Ali Khan. After a report in Bollywood Hungama claimed that Kareena’s new book has her son’s name mentioned as Jehangir Ali Khan, social media has been busy discussing the baby’s name.

The report mentioned that in Kareena’s book, the child’s name is mentioned as Jehangir Ali Khan along with his photo. Earlier the actor’s father Randhir Kapoor had confirmed that the baby has been named Jeh.

Soon after Jeh’s name started trending on Twitter, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of one of the reports claiming that the baby’s actual name is Jehangir. She wrote alongside, “Jeh… JAAN.” She also wrote, “What’s in a name? Love… live and let it be. Children are God’s blessings.”

Saba also shared a screenshot of many Instagram DMs that she has received on the baby’s name where people seem to be praising the name.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in February 2021. Kareena, who recently launched her pregnancy book, had previously shared, “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

Earlier, Kareena had said that she and Saif will not be announcing their son’s name this time having faced immense trolling after Taimur’s birth. “(A famous personality), on the pretext of visiting me and the baby, came up to me and in the conversation of actually saying congratulations, said that ‘what’s with you? Why would you name your son Taimur?’ And I was like, It hadn’t even been eight hours since I’d delivered. And I literally started crying. That person was asked to leave,” she had said. Saif had also said in an interview that he had even thought about changing Taimur’s name at one point of time.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Saif will soon be seen in Bhoot Police, Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2.