Kareena Kapoor attends Rolling Stones’ London concert with husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur. Watch

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their elder son Taimur Ali Khan recently had a blast at a Rolling Stones concert in London. The trio was dressed in identical outfits — a black Rolling Stones t-shirt and denims — as they bobbed their heads to the beloved band’s music.

A new video from their fun time at the event is being circulated on the internet, which shows the trio swaying to the rock music even as the two adults chat.

Earlier, Kareena had taken to Instagram to share a story about their special outing as they got ready and posed for the camera before heading out for the function. She had shared a snap of herself, Saif and Taimur on a staircase as they got ready to leave for the concert. The actor had captioned the said photo, “Rolling Stones baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FILMYGYAN VIDEOS (@filmygyanvideos)

On the work front, Kareena recently wrapped Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The movie is being adapted for the screen from the book of the same name by Japanese author Keigo Higashino. It has been in the works for quite some time now.

Kareena had earlier shared a statement on the movie, stating that the film has all the perfect ingredients, which will keep the audience hooked to the screens until the very end. “It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.”

At present, she is looking forward to the release of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed feature Forrest Gump.