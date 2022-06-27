scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

Kareena Kapoor attends Rolling Stones’ London concert with husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur. Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan were recently spotted enjoying a Rolling Stones concert in London.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2022 4:26:27 pm
rolling stones concertSaif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur strike a pose. (Photo: Kareena/Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their elder son Taimur Ali Khan recently had a blast at a Rolling Stones concert in London. The trio was dressed in identical outfits — a black Rolling Stones t-shirt and denims — as they bobbed their heads to the beloved band’s music.

A new video from their fun time at the event is being circulated on the internet, which shows the trio swaying to the rock music even as the two adults chat.

Earlier, Kareena had taken to Instagram to share a story about their special outing as they got ready and posed for the camera before heading out for the function. She had shared a snap of herself, Saif and Taimur on a staircase as they got ready to leave for the concert. The actor had captioned the said photo, “Rolling Stones baby.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FILMYGYAN VIDEOS (@filmygyanvideos)

 

On the work front, Kareena recently wrapped Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The movie is being adapted for the screen from the book of the same name by Japanese author Keigo Higashino. It has been in the works for quite some time now.

Also Read |Saif Ali Khan says he was scammed in a property deal in Mumbai: ‘I lost 70% of what I had earned till then’

Kareena had earlier shared a statement on the movie, stating that the film has all the perfect ingredients, which will keep the audience hooked to the screens until the very end. “It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.”

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortions
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayersPremium
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayers
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govtPremium
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govt
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in AmericaPremium
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in America
More Premium Stories >>

At present, she is looking forward to the release of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed feature Forrest Gump.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Rashmika Mandanna, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement