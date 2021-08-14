Saif Ali Khan heads for vacation with Kareena, Taimur and Jeh to ring in 51st birthday. See photos

Saif Ali Khan will turn 51 on August 16, and the actor is making sure that this birthday is a special one for him and his family. The actor, who is busy with multiple projects, has taken a break to spend some quality time with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and young Jeh. As per Bollywood Hungama, they are headed to Maldives. On Saturday, Kareena, Taimur, Jeh and Saif were spotted Kalina airport, Mumbai. While Kareena, Taimur and Saif wore white, we saw a glimpse of Jeh who was wearing a navy blue shirt.

Earlier this week, the family was spotted in Bandra. Some of the photos featuring Jeh went viral. However, the parents are yet to share their newborn’s photo.

Kareena Kapoor at Kalina airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor at Kalina airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena and Saif were seen twinning in white. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena and Saif were seen twinning in white. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here’s another picture of Kareena. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Here’s another picture of Kareena. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here’s a little glimpse of Jeh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Here’s a little glimpse of Jeh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Taimur geared up for a vacation with Saif and Kareena. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Taimur geared up for a vacation with Saif and Kareena. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, Saif spoke about how the actor was ‘wary of certain things’ after the birth of their first son, Taimur.

According to Pinkvilla, Saif in a guest column mentioned how Kareena changed as a mother through her two pregnancies. “I have seen Kareena grow from a highly strung woman (which is good for the job) to a grounded and mature woman. And she has changed as a mother too through her two pregnancies. When she had Taimur, she was wary of certain things.”

“She didn’t know how to pick him up, to soothe him. I carried him more and am still very connected with him, though he is very close to his mom. With Jeh, Kareena is very different, more maternal. She holds Jeh, calms him, distracts him – she does everything she found hard the first time. It’s almost like she’s become another person. I suppose the lesson is to be patient with yourself,” he concluded.

After the book’s release, there were rumours that it mentions Jeh’s name as Jehangir. And of course, just like how Taimur’s name ended up being trolled on social media, Jeh’s name wasn’t spared either. Recently, Kareena addressed the controversy. In a conversation with India Today, Kareena said that often celebrities are the “soft targets.”

“We have two innocent children we are talking about. We are going to stay happy and positive and that’s just the way I am going to look at life,” she said, adding, “We’re in a global pandemic right now. I don’t think the most important thing is ‘what my son is doing’ or ‘what my son’s name is’ or ‘what exactly is happening with my son’. I don’t think that’s the focus.”

On the work front, Kareena has Laal Singh Chaddha in her kitty and her next project with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor. Saif, on the other hand, will be seen in Prabhas’ Adipurush and Bhoot Police.