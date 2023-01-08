scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s Sunday fam-jam includes Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha and ‘lolo ke ghar ka feast’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and son Taimur Ali Khan spent their Sunday at Karisma Kapoor's house, and they also visited Alia-Ranbir's daughter Raha Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan meets Alia-Ranbir's daughters RahaTaimur Ali Khan was seen arriving at Alia-Ranbir's house with Kareena, Saif, and Karisma to meet sister Raha Kapoor. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram; Varinder Chawla)
Listen to this article
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s Sunday fam-jam includes Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha and ‘lolo ke ghar ka feast’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Sundays are time for family and this weekend saw Kareena Kapoor Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan attending a Kapoor fam-jam. While Kareena first shared glimpses from a ‘feast’ organized by her sister, Karisma Kapoor aka Lolo at her house, the family was also spotted at Ranbir Kapoor’s house in Bandra to meet his and Alia Kapoor’s newborn baby Raha Kapoor.

Also read |Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor request paparazzi to not click Raha, show daughter’s picture to photographers on their phone

On Sunday afternoon, Kareena posted an Instagram story that featured her aunt Rima Jain and cousin Nitasha Nanda seated on a sofa while husband Saif Ali Khan and cousin Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor were seated at the back. Kareena added a ‘FamJam’ gif to her post. Kareena also shared another photo of the food and wrote, “Lolo ke ghar ka feast.”

See Kareena Kapoor Khan’s today’s posts: 

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Paparazzi also spotted Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, his son Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor, Reema Jain and husband Manoj Jain today.

See Kapoors’ Sunday outing photos:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

This is not it. Kareena, Saif, Karisma, and Neetu Kapoor were seen visiting Alia-Ranbir’s daughter Raha at the stars’ pad in Bandra.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor requested the Mumbai paparazzi to not click pictures of their daughter Raha Kapoor. They had a special meet-and-greet session with Mumbai’s paparazzi on Saturday where they requested them to not photograph their daughter Raha until she is of a certain age.

As a goodwill gesture, Ranbir even showed Raha’s picture to the cameramen who were present there.

While the couple diligently explained all the obvious reasons to keep their child away from the media glare, Alia and Ranbir have also promised the photographers that at the right age and time, they’ll allow to click pictures of their little munchkin.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 19:34 IST
Next Story

Winter vacation in Delhi’s private schools extended till Jan 15 in the wake of cold wave

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sonakshi Sinha vacation
Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘surreal’ and snowy New Year vacation in Finland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close