scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Latest news

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan step out for the first time after welcoming son, go out for a test drive

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also have an elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, born in 2016. Saif has two older children from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh -- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 9, 2021 8:03:45 pm
kareena kapoor khan and saif ali khan with taimurKareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan with their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan)

Bollywood’s star couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, were spotted for the first time together on Tuesday after they welcomed their newborn last month. While Saif was dressed in a pair of cargo shorts and a white t-shirt, Kareena was seen wearing a blue kaftan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to share the first photograph of her newborn on International Women’s Day. Lauding the courage and strength of women, the actor wrote, “There’s nothing women can’t do ❤️❤️ Happy Women’s Day my loves ❤️ #InternationalWomensDay.” Previously, Saif had shared a statement on the birth of their second offspring and stated, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy.Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support.”

Kareena and Saif welcomed their son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Saif has two older children from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh — Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the 2020 Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium. She is currently awaiting the release of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

ranveer singh, suhana khan, arjun kapoor
Suhana Khan’s fun evening to Ranveer Singh’s grilling workout, check out celebrity photos of the day

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement