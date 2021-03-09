Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan step out for the first time after welcoming son, go out for a test drive

Bollywood’s star couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, were spotted for the first time together on Tuesday after they welcomed their newborn last month. While Saif was dressed in a pair of cargo shorts and a white t-shirt, Kareena was seen wearing a blue kaftan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to share the first photograph of her newborn on International Women’s Day. Lauding the courage and strength of women, the actor wrote, “There’s nothing women can’t do ❤️❤️ Happy Women’s Day my loves ❤️ #InternationalWomensDay.” Previously, Saif had shared a statement on the birth of their second offspring and stated, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy.Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support.”

Kareena and Saif welcomed their son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Saif has two older children from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh — Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the 2020 Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium. She is currently awaiting the release of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.