Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan zeroed in on this name before naming son Jeh

Internet went into meltdown as Randhir Kapoor revealed last week that Kareena Kapoor and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan have named their younger son Jeh. The couple’s older son is Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif are yet to comment on the name. “Yes, Kareena and Saif’s son has been named Jeh recently,” Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Jeh is a Parsi name, which means ‘to come’. Astrologer Kashish Parashar told indianexpress.com, “It is a very nice and positive name; the name means that the baby would bring a lot of joy in their life and the world.” Kareena and Saif welcomed their son in February this year.

However, before they zeroed down on Jeh, Saif and Kareena were deliberating over naming their son Mansoor Ali Khan, after Saif’s father’s name, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the great Indian cricketer. They discussed the name but finally settled on Jeh.

Kareena will soon be coming out with her book on pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible. The actor, who will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha later this year, recently revealed the book cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

“This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies,” the actor said about the book.

“In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I’m proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India’s official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS,” she added.

“I’m both excited and nervous to share this with you,” ended Kareena.

On the work front, Kareena was seen in Good Newwz (2019) with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, and Angrezi Medium (2020) with Irrfan Khan. The 40-year-old actor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan.