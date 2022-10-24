Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrate Diwali with Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, fans say ‘What a beautiful family’

Actor Soha Ali Khan on Monday shared a glimpse of her Diwali celebration with husband Kunal Kemmu, brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. She posted a photo of the four of them dressed in their finery, with Kareena stealing the show in black. While Soha was clad in a mustard kurta, Kunal wore a red jacket and Saif twinned with Kareena in black. One photo featured just Kareena, Soha and Kunal, while another saw Soha and Kunal posing for the photographer.

Soha captioned her photos, “Love light and laughter ❤️Wishing a very happy Diwali to you and you loved ones.” Fans flooded the comments section of the post with wishes, with many commenting on how ‘beautiful’ the family looked, while another fan added, “Happy Diwali to all of you, maam.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan re-posted the photo on her Instagram account and added a ‘family love’ sticker.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. However, despite the star cast, the film did not perform well at the box office. Kareena’s next is Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X, which stars Vijay Varma as well. On the other hand, Saif has Adipurush in the pipeline. Soha was last seen in the thriller Hush Hush, which starred Juhi Chawla, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna.