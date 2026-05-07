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Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan attend Saba Pataudi’s 50th birthday bash, see photos
Soha Ali Khan hosted a lunch to celebrate sister Saba Pataudi's 50th birthday. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and a few other family members joined the celebration.
Saba Pataudi, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, celebrated her 50th birthday on May 1 with an intimate family gathering at home. Known for often sharing rare glimpses of the Pataudi family, Saba also posted a series of pictures from her birthday celebration on social media.
The party was attended by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Karishma Kemmu, and Niranjana Unnikrishnan, among others.
Sharing a set of photos from the celebration, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “A little belated but worth the wait – happy birthday Apa ❤️🌈 @sabapataudi.” Replying to Soha’s post, Saba Pataudi wrote, “Love you Always ❤️.”
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For the party, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen twinning in white shirts and blue denims, while Soha Ali Khan opted for a blue floral co-ord set. Kunal Kemmu also joined the celebration in a casual look. The birthday girl was seen dressed in a red and black long dress.
Sharing more photos from the get-together, birthday girl Saba Pataudi wrote, “1st May 2026! Familia …..50th….Lovin it! There is more to come…but this was a special beginning to a beautiful journey ahead ✨️ Thank you Soha for hosting this lunch! Bebo for the fabulous balloons, card and gift..bhai too! Inni card and jeh baba voice note were gems! All of you for making it special. This year started….on a fabulous note! Missed the boys . Jeh Tim Iggy and of course Sara too! And Amma!! Love you all! Thank uuuuu. ❤️.”
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On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in the Netflix film Kartavya, a gritty heartland drama backed by Red Chillies Entertainment. Kartavya also features Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles and is slated to premiere on May 15. Apart from this, Saif also has Haiwaan in the pipeline, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar.
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.
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