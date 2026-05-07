Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan attend Saba Pataudi’s 50th birthday bash, see photos

Saba Pataudi, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, celebrated her 50th birthday on May 1 with an intimate family gathering at home. Known for often sharing rare glimpses of the Pataudi family, Saba also posted a series of pictures from her birthday celebration on social media.

The party was attended by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Karishma Kemmu, and Niranjana Unnikrishnan, among others.

Sharing a set of photos from the celebration, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “A little belated but worth the wait – happy birthday Apa ❤️🌈 @sabapataudi.” Replying to Soha’s post, Saba Pataudi wrote, “Love you Always ❤️.”