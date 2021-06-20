Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan shares old photos with abba

Sara Ali Khan shares a black-and-white photo of herself with father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim. on Father's Day. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan on Sunday posted two childhood photos with father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim to celebrate Father’s Day. Many celebrities shared Father’s Day posts for their dads along with affectionate messages. Following suit, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share two photos with her family.

While one shows Saif hugging babies Sara and Ibrahim, the other is a black-and-white picture of the actor on a holiday with slightly older siblings. “Happy Father’s Day Abba,” Sara wrote, captioning the photo.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram to celebrate husband Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of Father’s Day. Kareena posted an old picture of herself with Saif and father Randhir Kapoor. “Superheroes,” Kareena wrote alongside the photo. Kareena and Saif are parents to two kids– Taimur and his three-months-old brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena’s sisters-in-law Saba and Soha Ali Khan posted Father’s Day wishes for their father late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. “You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure ❤️ #happyfathersday Abba @sabapataudi,” Soha wrote, captioning three lovely pictures with her father.

Saba shared stills of a chapter from the book, Pataudi Nawab of Cricket. “My strength. My inspiration. I will always treasure and remember everything you taught me. You made me mutawalli. I know I make you proud…,” Saba wrote in the post.