New Year 2022: Inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s ‘last supper of 2021’ with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, see picture

Kareena Kapoor rang in the New Year with husband Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and Soha’s husband Kunal Kemmu. Soha shared a photo and mentioned that only 50 percent of her loved ones attended the dinner, indicating that no COVID-19 rules were flouted. This post comes after Maharashtra’s new rules to spread the curb of the virus. and Kareena’s recent recovery from it.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Soha wrote, “The last supper – of 2021. (at 50 percent capacity) #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe.” In the photo, Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, her uncle Kunal Kapoor and her cousin Shaira Kapoor are sitting at a table with a grand spread in front of them. They’re all wearing golden hats with ‘Happy New Year’ written on them.

Soha and Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan commented to the post, “Happy new year. Stay safe and have a great one.”

Last month, Kareena had tested positive for the virus and had to isolate herself at home, while Saif checked into a hotel. Due to this, the family could not celebrate Taimur’s fifth birthday together. Kareena and her friend Amrita Arora were diagnosed with Covid-19, after attending a dinner party hosted by Karan Johar. Two other guests, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, had also tested positive. Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya has tested positive as well. Kareena’s apartment complex had also been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A house help at Kareena’s residence also tested positive for the virus.

Soon after her recovery, Kareena, Saif, along with their sons, Taimur and Jehangir, had attended the annual Christmas lunch hosted by the Kapoor family.