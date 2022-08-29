scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor enjoys ‘Monday sport’ with husband Saif Ali Khan at Pataudi Palace, challenges bestie Amrita Arora. Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are enjoying their Monday by playing a simple game of badminton at Pataudi Palace. The actor shared the video on Instagram.

kareena and saifHere's how Saif and Kareena are spending their Monday. (Photo: Kareena/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared an Instagram reel featuring herself and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, where the duo could be seen enjoying a light game of badminton. The actor shared the video with a caption that read, “Some Monday sport with the husband… not bad… 🤣🤣🤣😍😍 Amuuu are you ready for the game? @amuaroraofficial 😛💁🏻‍♀️🏸 #Reels #ReelsInstagram #MondayMorning #ReelItFeelIt.” Kareena and Saif were on the grounds of Pataudi Palace.

In the background, AP Dhillon’s hit track Summer High played, which matched well with the vibe of the summery reel.

Also Read |Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor fly off for a vacation with children Taimur and Jeh, watch video

Kareena’s friend and former actor Amrita Arora responded to Bebo’s tagged post with, “Haha, you can play with us, Kareena Kapoor Khan.” Kareena’s sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan also commented on the post and said that if Amrita is not game, she is more than willing to play with Kareena.

Many fans also dropped complimentary comments. One user wrote, “beautiful,” while the other chose to appreciate the house and wrote, “Beautiful house, sister.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited about her digital debut, Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller, The Devotion of Suspect X, which is based on the Japanese novel of the same name. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, where she was appreciated for her sensitive portrayal of the character. However, the movie on the whole tanked at the box office, and at best garnered mixed reviews from film critics.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the Forrest Gump adaptation two stars and mentioned the narrative was a meandering mess. “It’s not just the pace of the film which is the trouble. It is also, centrally and crucially, Sardar Laal Singh Chaddha himself, as played by Aamir Khan,” a section of her review read.

