Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s London album gets thicker as they party with Manish Malhotra, actor Kunal Nayyar. See pics

Wednesday, June 29, 2022
June 29, 2022 9:31:44 am
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are in London.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are having an eventful trip to the UK with their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. They’ve managed to squeeze in a rock concert, coffee dates, strolls in the park, visits to Manish Malhotra’s house, casual Bollywood get-togethers and also an encounter with The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar.

Pictures and videos of Kareena and Saif’s UK trip have been steadily arriving online, either posted by Kareena herself or the couple’s fan clubs. Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share pictures of the get-together, which also included Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Natasha Poonawalla, and later, Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Nandita Mahtani.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes

 

 

Before that, Kareena had shared several stories on Instagram; the first showed Jeh playing with the pigeons in a park, and two others were re-posts of Manish’s pictures. Kareena also went to the circus with the kids, and wrote, “Gifford Circus the best ever.” Kareena had announced her arrival in London with a picture of herself at a cafe. “Waited two years for you baby ❤️ Pret ❤️ Sipping my coffee ❤️ Coffee Lover ❤️,” she had written.

Fan clubs shared a video of the couple at the Rolling Stones’ concert in London. The video showed Saif wearing a black jacket, with Taimur perched on his shoulders, his hair all spiked up. Other photos on fan clubs showed the couple at a lavish party, which was also attended by The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar.

Kareena recently wrapped filming on The Devotion of Suspect X remake, directed by Sujoy Ghosh for Netflix. Saif will next be seen in the Vikram Vedha remake co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

