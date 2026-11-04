Kareena Kapoor’s decision to live in with Saif Ali Khan shocked ‘conservative’ Kapoors

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been married for over 14 years now, and before tying the knot, the couple lived together for nearly five years. A hotshot Bollywood couple moving in together before tying the knot would certainly raise some eyebrows even today so when it happened nearly two decades ago, Saif and Kareena, who were addressed as ‘Saifeena’, became the center of attention. In earlier interviews, the duo and their family members spoke about their reaction to their decision to live together and while Kareena’s “conservative” family accepted it, Saif’s mother, Sharmila Tagore, found Kareena rather refreshing in the way she spoke about their shared home.

‘Saif is 10 years older than me, has 2 kids’

In a 2019 chat with Humans of Bombay, Kareena recalled spending time with Saif on the sets of Tashan, when they fell in love. “He’s 10 years older than me and has two kids. But for me, he was just Saif. He helped me heal and love myself. Maybe it was the fact that we’re so different – he’s more private & not ‘Bollywoodised’, but I imbibed that from him. I learnt to balance things and not let them get to me,” she said.

Recalling the time when Saif brought up the subject of them moving in together, she recalled, “We’d been dating for a while, when he said he’s not 25 and can’t keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.’ My mom was cool with it. It’s so easy with him. Even when we decided to get married, it felt right.”

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Kareena Kapoor with mother Babita and husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor with mother Babita and husband Saif Ali Khan.

‘Kapoor family is slightly conservative’

However, in another chat, she shared that there were some “raised eyebrows” since she came from the famous Kapoor family. Kareena’s father, actor Randhir Kapoor, is the son of Raj Kapoor, one of the pioneers of Indian cinema. Many of her family members have been actors, including her grandfather’s brothers Shashi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, and even her uncle Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor. Her mother Babita and sister Karisma were also actors. Even her great-grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor, was a well-respected actor. Her cousin Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the movies today.

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In the book She Walks She Leads by Gunjan Jain, Kareena said, “Saif and I moved in together because I was ready to leave my mother’s house, and if he and I did not live together, we would barely meet. There were some raised eyebrows, especially since I am from the Kapoor khandaan. But I was always honest about it.” Kareena then compared her relationship to a popular Bollywood formula and said, “In Bollywood, the tried-and-tested formula always works, so why not try and test a relationship? I didn’t see anything wrong in it.”

As per her sister Karisma, the decision to move in came as a big shock. “It was for me too, to some extent. Our family is slightly conservative but then we accepted that this was Bebo: all heart and all sentiment. Besides, she has this incredible ability to always know what is right for her. She is led by emotion and instinct but, touch wood, her decisions have always proved to be positive and wise,” she said. Karisma had worked with Saif in a few films, most notably Hum Saath Saath Hain, before Kareena even made her debut in the movies.

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Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

‘Kareena implied they are living together’

Saif Ali Khan’s mother, actor Sharmila Tagore, learnt that Saif and Kareena were living together in a rather casual conversation and had a very different reaction. Sharmila had also moved in with her husband Mansoor Ali Khan (Tiger) Pataudi before they tied the knot in 1968. During her appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2023, Sharmila recalled how Kareena candidly revealed that she and Saif were living together. “I had friends over, lots of people from Delhi. These two came and were sitting there. I casually said, ‘What’s happening?’ and she (Kareena) said, ‘When Saif woke up in the morning, he told me this…’ giving the impression that they are living together. This is Delhi and these are my friends of my age,” she recalled.

Sharmila was impressed by Kareena’s honesty and added, “I was just thinking how the world has changed. When I was living with Tiger, when I was not married, I would not have said to a room full of people that I am living with him. It would have been a deep, dark secret. Maybe everyone would have known, but I wouldn’t have said it. But she said it so naturally that when I even think about it, I sort of laugh at how simple and sorted she is.”

Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. (Photo: Express Archives) Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. (Photo: Express Archives)

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and welcomed their first child, Taimur in 2016. Their second child, Jeh, was born in 2021.