Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan host their ‘best squad’ Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu for dinner. See photo

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on Monday hosted an intimate dinner for his sister Soha Ali Khan and her actor husband Kunal Kemmu, after promoting their children’s book in Mumbai’s Bandra. Kareena has shared a picture from the dinner party on Instagram.

Karena Kapoor Khan shared this glimpse from the dinner party, on her Instagram Story. Karena Kapoor Khan shared this glimpse from the dinner party, on her Instagram Story.

In the picture, Kareena and Saif are twinning in their signature summer whites as they smile away with Soha and Kunal and a couple of other friends at their house. Kareena captioned the picture, “Best crew ❤️”. In the picture, Soha is sitting between Saif and Kareena, wearing a floral outfit, while Kunal is standing behind her in a green T-shirt.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan at Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s book reading session in Mumbai. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)

Earlier in the day, Soha and Kunal held reading sessions of their first children’s book, ‘Inni and Bobo’, at a book store in Bandra. Kareena, Saif and their son Taimur were present too. Saif and Taimur was also seen posing with the book for the paparazzi, who photographed them outside the book store. Kareena had even shared a black and white picture from the book reading event on her Instagram Stories. She also pasted a “Bravo Bravo” sticker on the picture.

Soha and Kunal’s new book is about the adorable companionship between their four-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her pet puppy, Bobo. Sharing pictures from the book reading session on Monday, Soha wrote on Instagram, “It’s our first children’s book as co authors. All children wish for a loving companion, and for Inni, that companion will be her new little puppy, Bobo! Inni & Bobo Find Each Other is a heartwarming story of friendship and family and a story we have poured all of our love into. It is also the first in a series of Inni and Bobo books!”