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Kareena Kapoor, Saif mostly ‘fight’ over work, actor recalls son Taimur’s reaction to her ads
At the 12th edition of Expresso by SCREEN, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her fights with Saif while talking about work, and her reaction to her children seeing her ads.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan earlier revealed that they have distinctive qualities and approaches as parents. In fact, the actor couple operates with different perspectives when it comes to their profession as well. Kareena, who graced the 16th edition of Expresso in Mumbai recently, revealed that she mostly ends up ‘fighting’ with Saif while talking about each other’s work. At the event, the actor also recalled their son Taimur’s funny reaction to her advertisements at the airport.
When asked about any similarities or differences among her and husband Saif Ali Khan’s approach as actors, Kareena replied, “We always end up fighting. Two actors in the house will always end up fighting. I might not like a promo of his, or he might not like mine. We are pretty different when it comes to that. I am more instinctive, while Saif likes to prepare a lot more. He will read a lot more and get into it. Whereas, I want to be switching on and off.”
‘Karisma taught me hardwork’
The actor, who is an industry junior to her sister-actor Karisma Kapoor, went on to praise her lessons. “I credit her with everything. But, if there’s one thing that she has always taught me is just that hard work and perseverance. Because in the 90s, there was a constant push they had to do, just be there and prove themselves. She tells me to never lose faith, no matter how great and actor or bigger star you are,” she said.
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Taimur’s reaction to mother Kareena’s ads
Kareena Kapoor Khan, a mother to two sons – Taimur and Jeh, still feels weird about them watching her advertisements everywhere. “It’s a lot, because now they are constantly watching ads. I don’t know what I feel when my ads show up in front of them. Whether I want them to see too much or… there is a constant battle,” she said.
Recalling the elder one’s reaction to one of her ads at the airport, the actor added, “I feel weird sometimes, like at airports. If I see myself pouting in some ad, Taimur asks, ‘Why are you doing that?’ I ask him to move on, its an ad, that’s fine. But he asks why am I doing that. I just ask him to leave it and let it be.”
As a part of another question in the rapid fire round, Kareena was asked about the directors she’d like to work with once in her acting career. “I haven’t worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zoya Akhtar so I am hoping that we work together,” she candidly answered.
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Kareena Kapoor Khan was joined by her upcoming film Daayra’s co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran and director, Meghna Gulzar, for the Expresso session at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The session was moderated by Anant Goenka, Executive Director of The Indian Express Group and Priyanka Sinha Jha, Chief Operating Officer, Screen Academy. The 16th edition of Expresso will premiere on September 16 at 4 pm on The Indian Express’ YouTube channel.
About Daayra
The upcoming theatrical release Daayra stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as DCP Ajooni Kohli, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Raman Kumar in lead roles, with a supporting cast of Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog, and Biswapati Sarkar. The upcoming crime thriller drama has been directed by Meghna Gulzar, and is set to hit the theatres on September 18.
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