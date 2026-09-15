Kareena Kapoor, Saif mostly ‘fight’ over work, actor recalls son Taimur’s reaction to her ads

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan earlier revealed that they have distinctive qualities and approaches as parents. In fact, the actor couple operates with different perspectives when it comes to their profession as well. Kareena, who graced the 16th edition of Expresso in Mumbai recently, revealed that she mostly ends up ‘fighting’ with Saif while talking about each other’s work. At the event, the actor also recalled their son Taimur’s funny reaction to her advertisements at the airport.

When asked about any similarities or differences among her and husband Saif Ali Khan’s approach as actors, Kareena replied, “We always end up fighting. Two actors in the house will always end up fighting. I might not like a promo of his, or he might not like mine. We are pretty different when it comes to that. I am more instinctive, while Saif likes to prepare a lot more. He will read a lot more and get into it. Whereas, I want to be switching on and off.”