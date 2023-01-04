scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan don’t feature in Soha Ali Khan’s ‘weird is beautiful’ 2022 recap: ‘You’ll have to figure the story yourselves’

Soha Ali Khan has shared several pictures featuring Sharmia Tagore, Kunal Kemmu and Inaya Naumi Kemmu from her family vacation at Pataudi House.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sharmila TagoreSoha Ali Khan celebrated New Year with her family at Pataudi House in Haryana. (Photos: Soha Ali Khan/ Instagram)

Actor Soha Ali Khan has shared a set of ‘weird is beautiful’ pictures from the year that has gone by. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures of herself sharing the frame with her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu, Hush Hush co-star Kritika Kamra, Shikha Talsania and others.

Along with the pictures, Soha wrote, “Sometimes it’s the pictures that don’t make the cut that tell the story. These aren’t those pictures and so you’ll have to figure the story yourselves. #weirdisbeautiful.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

As soon as Soha Ali Khan dropped these unseen pictures from 2022, her friends Kritia Kamra, Shikha Talsania and others dropped red heart emoticons in the comments section of the post to express their love for the actor. One of her Instagram followers noticed how Inaya was a part of the series of photos too, but her face was not seen as she was “upside down” tripping from a swing. The fan wrote, “I just could analyse one thing, Inaya was upside down …😂😂😂 Kind of yoga.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha and Kunal rung in the New Year with Sharmila Tagore at the Pataudi House in Haryana. Along with sharing pictures from her family time at home, Soha also wished her fans and followers a happy New Year. She wrote, “This is just the beginning … 2023 be good to us ❤️#2023 #newyear.”

Also read |Watch: When Soha Ali Khan danced with daughter Inaaya, set parenting goals

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were, however, missing from the family celebrations, as after celebrating Sharmila’s birthday in Rajasthan, the couple along with Jeh and Taimur flew to Switzerland for their annual holiday. The family returned to Mumbai on Wednesday.

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan will next be seen in the second installment of the 2021 film Chhorii, directed by Vishal Furia.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 16:06 IST
