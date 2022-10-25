Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan hold back their laughter for Diwali family photo, amused Taimur watches Jeh throwing a tantrum

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared several photos from her Diwali celebrations with her family, actor Saif Ali Khan and two children, Jeh and Taimur. While the family looked resplendent in their finery, what caught fan’s attention was Kareena’s younger son Jeh throwing a tantrum in the last photo. Nevertheless, Kareena and Saif continued smiling for the photo, while Taimur looked amused at his younger brother.

Kareena captioned her photo, “This is Us. From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends. Stay Blessed.” Kareena Kapoor’s grand fails at family photos are always a source of much joy to her fans, because several times the family members would be looking in different directions, or trying to get Jeh in for the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

While Zoya Akhtar posted several heart emojis in the comments section of the post, Saba Pataudi wrote, “Wishing u love light n luck …getting #jehjaan to pose!!Happy Diwali.” Kusha Kapila commented, “It’s the last photo for me.” A fan wrote, “Watch out 4th one….real pataka of diwali.” Others called Jeh a ‘real mood’.

Kareena had also celebrated Diwali with her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, who shared photos from the get-together on Instagram.

Recently, Kareena returned from London, where she was shooting for Hansal Mehta’s next. She is expected to be playing a detective in the murder mystery. Kareena has also finished shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, which is an adaptation of the Japanese novel. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump.