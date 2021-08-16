Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan comes with perfect vacation photos: ‘Eternity and beyond’  

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her husband Saif Ali Khan on happy birthday with an emotional Instagram post, featuring their sons Taimur and Jeh. The family is currently on vacation to ring in Saif’s 51st birthday.

Kareena, who has just published a book titled Pregnancy Bible, shared a photo of the three of them, and another with just her and Saif in a pool. She captioned her post, “Happy birthday to the love of my life….To eternity and beyond with you is all I want.” The photo received love from her close friends Amrita Arora, who showered numerous hearts. Malaika commented, “Happy birthday my dear Saifu!” The face of Saif and Kareena’s son Jeh, who was born in January this year, is not completely visible in the photo.

Recently, it was reported that Kareena’s son Jeh’s name was short for Jehangir. After the name received brutal trolling and backlash, Kareena said, “We have two innocent children we are talking about. We are going to stay happy and positive and that’s just the way I am going to look at life.” She also mentioned that Bollywood celebrities are a target in every situation and that she has no place for such negativity in her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

In Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, Saif opened up how the actor was ‘wary of certain things’ after the birth of their first son, Taimur. He also talked about the difference he noticed in her, after Jeh was born. “I have seen Kareena grow from a highly strung woman (which is good for the job) to a grounded and mature woman. And she has changed as a mother too through her two pregnancies. When she had Taimur, she was wary of certain things.”

“She didn’t know how to pick him up, to soothe him. I carried him more and am still very connected with him, though he is very close to his mom. With Jeh, Kareena is very different, more maternal. She holds Jeh, calms him, distracts him – she does everything she found hard the first time. It’s almost like she’s become another person. I suppose the lesson is to be patient with yourself,” he said.

On the work front, Kareena will bankroll Hansal Mehta’s next film with Ekta Kapoor.