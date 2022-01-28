Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan are back on screen together, Ranveer Singh says ‘love it’

One of the most adored couples in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are back on screen together but this time it is not for a film. Saif and Kareena have joined forces for a television commercial. Kareena shared the advertisement on her Instagram channel that has Saif telling her character, “Gusse mein aap ekdum Kareena Kapoor lagti hain (You look just like Kareena Kapoor when you are angry.)”

Soon after sharing the video, Ranveer showered his love for the couple in the comments section and wrote, “Hahahahah! Love it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Some fans were reminded of Kareena’s character Geet from Jab We Met. One of the comments read, “Geet in the house.” Another fan wrote, “Cutest bebo n saifu.”

Kareena Kapoor is looking forward to her next release Laal Singh Chaddha, where she shares screen space with Aamir Khan. She is also co-producing a film with Ekta Kapoor, that will be directed by Hansal Mehta. Kareena will also star in the film. She previously said in a statement, “Very honoured and excited to work as a producer on this film with Ekta whom my family has known for years and of course to be directed by Hansal for the first time. I am a huge fan of Hansal’s films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film, and I cannot wait to begin this journey.”

Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Bhoot Police, is looking forward to the release of Om Raut’s Adipurush, where he stars alongside Prabhas. He will also be seen in Vikram Vedha, where he will star alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil film that starred Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan.