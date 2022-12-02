scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attend Red Sea International Film Festival, couple bumps into Kajol

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan ran into Kajol at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali KhanKareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are in Saudi Arabia. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have landed in Saudi Arabia for the second edition of Red Sea International Film Festival which kickstarted on December 1. Kareena took to her Instagram handle and dropped a perfect picture of her and Saif at the film festival.

Sharing the photo, Kareena, who was donning a blue gown, wrote, “Never feeling blue with my man…always wearing it.” The couple also met Kajol, who is attending the film festival. In the viral picture, Kajol posed with Kareena and Saif, and the trio were all smiles.

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan from their flight on her Instagram story. She captioned the photo, “And of course. Husband – stop taking my pictures for your gram. Me – can’t stop, won’t stop.”

Also Read |An Action Hero movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep Ahlawat deliver a caper which is mostly fun

At Red Sea International Film Festival, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will “champion an initiative that supports women’s parity.” “It’s truly an honour to champion an initiative that supports women’s parity. We will not just be celebrating world cinema but also women stakeholders of the industry who make cinema a more diverse, fulfilling and rich experience. We are grateful to Gina Golani Shetty and the Red Sea International Film Festival for giving us this wonderful opportunity to propel the cause of inclusivity,” Kareena and Saif said as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

The opening ceremony of the film festival was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Priyanka Chopra and Kajol among others. As reported by PTI, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor will attend the closing ceremony of the festival.

