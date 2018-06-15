Amidst vacation, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan shoot for an ad in London

The details about this Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s ad is still under wraps but the photos are enough to make our hearts melt. (Source: legendkareena/Instagram) The details about this Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s ad is still under wraps but the photos are enough to make our hearts melt. (Source: legendkareena/Instagram)

While Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently holidaying in London with their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, it looks like the duo also had work in their itinerary. But we are happy as after a long time, we will get to see the couple sharing screen space.

Looks like Kareena and Saif were at an ad shoot in London and the photos from the sets have gone viral, all thanks to fan pages. The details about the ad is still under wraps but the photos are enough to make our hearts melt. In the latest photos, Saif and Kareena are seen much in love and they look simply adorable together.

In the past, we have seen the couple in films like Tasha, Agent Vinod, Kurbaan and more. See the latest pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at a recent ad shoot:

Kareena was recently seen in Veere Di Wedding, post which she took some time off.

It's Veere Di Wedding reloaded for Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in London

In some recent pictures, we saw how Kareena and Sonam, along with their partners, and other ‘veeres’ spent some quality time in London.

Some photos on fan pages also showed how Kareena is enjoying her holiday with Saif and Taimur. The trio were spotted strolling around London. They were also photographed enjoying a meal at a restaurant.

