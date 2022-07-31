Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Had to prove I am apt for the role’

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor revealed that she went through an audition and a four-hour-long narration for her role in the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She recalled Aamir Khan telling her, “listen to the story first of all.”

In an interview with Prabhat Khabar, Kareena spoke about Aamir’s way of working and said, “Aamir does not work like that. He never says do this film because I am also in it. He always says ‘listen to the story first of all’. He asked me to listen to a narration for this film as well. He gave me a four-hour-long narration and that is why I said yes to Laal Singh Chaddha.” She further added, “I had to even give an audition for Laal Singh Chaddha. It was so that I could prove I am apt for the role, and I am perfect for the older part.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. The upcoming comedy-drama film is directed by Advait Chandan. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh among others in pivotal roles.

The film was scheduled to release on April 14, 2022, however, it was postponed due to delay in the VFX work. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on August 11. Kareena will also be making her digital debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.