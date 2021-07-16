Kareena Kapoor reveals mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore’s advice after son’s birth: ‘She said I had to keep working’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has written about her experiences of being a mother in her new book. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared her pregnancy journey after the birth of sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan in her new book, Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible. The book comes with anecdotes, advice and how her family and friends were her allies as she brought her sons to the world.

The introduction of the book, written by Kareena, has been released and it talks about the actor trying to balance it all – her work commitments, motherhood and thanking all the help she gets from her own mother, Babita, and her domestic staff.

Kareena has also spoken about the role of her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, who pushed her to get back to work as soon as she can, and how husband Saif Ali Khan was a big support to her.

In the excerpt, Kareena has written, “My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working. Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it. So I thought what the heck! I plunged headlong into not one but two pregnancies and I now have these two tots in my life who make every day feel a little crazy, a little special, a little exhausting, and a little rewarding.”

Kareena also wrote about how she has been acing her work-life balance. She wrote, “And so here I am – writing these words, working, being a mommy, being active, being real. You know, my life often feels like the tree pose – where you’re balancing on one leg. I think women do that beautifully.”

Kareena also credited Saif Ali Khan for being a strong support in her life. She shares, “But Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents.”

Saif Ali Khan has written the afterword of the book.

Kareena had earlier posted about her book on Instagram where she wrote, “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newzzz (2019) with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.