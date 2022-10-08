scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor says it’s Saif Ali Khan’s turn to take care of Taimur as she heads off for work: ‘One parent is always there’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan said that while acting is her passion, her priority will always be her children and her family.

Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with sons Taimur and Jeh (Photo: Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan often gives a glimpse of her personal life, be it traveling with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, or spending time with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor said that because she and Saif both have hectic work schedules, they ensure that one of them remains at home with the kids.

Kareena, who recently landed in London with younger son Jeh and started shooting for director Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller, told Pinkvilla in an interview, “My priority is definitely my family — my children, my husband, parents, sister. They are everything to me.” Talking about the taking care of five-year-old Taimur and the one-and-a-half-year-old Jeh, Kareena added, “One parent is always there. Saif finished Adipurush and now it’s time for me to work. We keep taking turns. But I know it’s still difficult. It’s the hardest thing to do.”

 

Kareena, who has been a part of the film industry for over two decades now, has appeared in memorable films such as Chameli, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 3 Idiots, Jab We Met, RaOne and more recently, Laal Singh Chaddha. However, she accepted that sometimes she has to let go off great scripts because of her priorities. However, the actor clarified that she has no regrets about this, because she gets to spend more time with her children this way. “I’m always tempted, like I should do one more film if the offer or the role is too good. But it’s okay if I have to sacrifice a few good films or scripts because it’s worth it. Because then I can spend time with my children, which is my priority,” she said.

Kareena has also finished working on Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, which marks her digital debut. The actor will also collaborate with her Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor on a new project.

