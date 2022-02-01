Kareena Kapoor reveals Akshay Kumar warned Saif Ali Khan she’s a ‘dangerous girl from a dangerous family’: ‘Dekh ke…’

Actor Kareena Kapoor revealed that Akshay Kumar tried to warn Saif Ali Khan about her when he realised that they were ‘connecting’ on the sets of their 2008 film Tashan. Kareena and Saif ended up together anyway, and tied the knot in 2012.

In a conversation with writer Twinkle Khanna, posted on the Tweak India YouTube channel, Kareena said that she and Saif developed a ‘karmic connection’ while working together. “Saif and I were always supposed to do a couple of films together, which we never ended up doing. I always said no to them,” she said.

About Akshay Kumar’s reaction to the burgeoning on-set romance, Kareena recalled, “Saif and Akshay were talking, and Akshay got the vibe that Saif and me were connecting. Akshay took Saif in the corner, and he was like, ‘Listen, tread carefully. They’re dangerous girls and this is a dangerous family, dekh ke reh’. He was like, ‘Don’t mess with her’, was his vibe, like, ‘You’re barking up the wrong tree’. Saif was like, ‘No, no, I know, I’ll figure her out’.”

Kareena and Saif have since worked together on films such as Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. They are parents to two sons–Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She has often spoken about the courtship period, telling Humans of Bombay, “So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I’d met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line & sinker.”

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which was the late Irrfan Khan’s final theatrical release. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.