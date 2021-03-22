Kareena Kapoor shoots for celeb cooking show, returns to sets after maternity break

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back at work. The actor, who was on a maternity break, will be shooting for a celeb cooking show on Monday. In a blue dress, the actor smiled for the cameras as she was photographed before the shoot in Bandra, Mumbai.

The show that Kareena will be shooting for is an upcoming Discovery+ show titled Stars Vs Food. The actor will make a guest appearance for one of the episodes of the series.

The show will have celebrities set themselves up against the challenge of cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning as she was spotted on the sets of an upcoming show.

Kareena Kapoor shot for a special episode of a cooking show.

Kareena was accompanied by her team.

In an interview earlier, Kareena opened up on her idea of working during and post her pregnancy.

“Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother,” the actor said to Bombay Times.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby in February. On International Women’s Day earlier this month, Kareena posted a picture which had her cuddling the little one.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. She was last seen in Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan’s 2020 release Angrezi Medium.