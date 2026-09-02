Kareena Kapoor regrets leaving studies after Class 11: ‘Want my sons to finish education’

Kareena Kapoor Khan may have built one of the most successful careers in Hindi cinema, but there is one decision from her younger years that she says she still regrets — not completing her education. The actor recently opened up about leaving her studies after Class 11 to pursue films, explaining why the experience has shaped the way she raises her sons.

In a conversation with Hanuman Dass, Kareena said she never completed her education, something that continued to stay with her even after she found success as an actor.

“I never finished my education, and that was something that kind of stayed with me. Even though I had the opportunity, I got into movies and didn’t study any further after Class 11,” she said.

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Kareena acknowledged that people may have opinions about her decision to leave her education behind, but said she was determined to prove herself through her work.

“I know a lot of people can make fun of that or say whatever they want, but I wanted to prove myself as an actor. That was something I wanted to do — to follow my heart,” she said.

At the same time, she admitted that not completing her education remains something she looks back on with regret.

“Education is something I do regret not completing,” she said.

Why she pushes Taimur and Jeh to complete their education

Kareena said her own experience has influenced the advice she gives her sons. While she wants Taimur and Jeh to eventually follow their passions, she would first like them to complete their education.

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“That’s why I have pushed my boys to finish their education first and then follow their hearts,” she said.

The actor also said that this personal connection is one of the reasons she feels strongly about supporting education for young girls in India through UNICEF.

“When UNICEF approached me about supporting young girls’ education in India, I felt deeply about it because I had always carried that regret that I hadn’t completed my own education,” she said.

Kareena has been associated with UNICEF India since 2014 and has advocated for girls’ education, gender equality and children’s access to quality education.

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‘Charity should come from the heart’

Kareena also spoke about her approach to charity, saying she believes people should support causes that genuinely resonate with them rather than feel compelled to publicly discuss every contribution they make.

“I think charity is something that should come from what you believe in and what you genuinely want to do,” she said.

She admitted that she sometimes feels uncomfortable speaking about charitable work because public conversations around philanthropy can be misunderstood.

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“That’s why sometimes I feel awkward talking about it. Some of the things we do, we don’t necessarily like to talk about. Whether it is Saif and me together, I feel it is more from the heart than from words,” she said.

Kareena also recalled participating in a cricket-related charitable initiative during the summer, describing it as an opportunity to bring together sport and philanthropy.

“Actions speak louder than words. In our own way, we try to do things that lead us to doing some good in our lives,” she said.

Saif recently took part in a charitable match between Luton Town and the Indians Cricket Club in England, with Kareena and their sons, Taimur and Jeh, present to cheer him on.

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‘I’m officially a football mom and a cricket mom’

Kareena also spoke warmly about raising two sons and said becoming a mother to boys has been a completely new experience for her.

“I’m officially a football mom and I’m officially a cricket mom,” she said with a laugh.

Having grown up with her sister Karisma Kapoor, Kareena said raising Taimur and Jeh has introduced her to experiences she had never encountered while growing up.

“Me and Karisma were two sisters, so having two boys is completely different. It’s almost like an out-of-body experience because I never grew up with a brother or a boy sibling. So for me to see Tim and Jay is amazing. And I’m learning each day.”

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Kareena said compassion and kindness are among the most important values she hopes Taimur and Jeh carry with them.

“The only things I always want to see in my boys are compassion and kindness. Those are two things that can take you the longest way,” she said.

Taimur wants to play cricket or football ‘on a global stage’

Kareena also spoke about her older son Taimur’s growing interest in sports. According to the actor, he currently dreams of becoming either a cricketer or a footballer.

“When Tim says he wants to be a football player or a cricketer, of course, because he is so into sport right now, that’s what he wants. And I say, ‘Yeah, of course, why not? If that’s what you want to do,’” she said.

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“He says, ‘I want to play cricket or football on a global stage.’ And I’m like, ‘yeah, then you have to make it happen,’” she added.

The actor made it clear that she does not believe her children should be expected to follow their parents into films simply because they come from a family of actors.

“We have to encourage him and push him in the right direction. Who knows, maybe he changes his mind later, and that’s fine too. It’s not like because we come from a film family or because we’re actors, he has to become an actor,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who began dating after working together on Tashan, tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, on December 20, 2016, and their younger son, Jeh Ali Khan, on February 21, 2021.