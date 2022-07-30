scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Kareena Kapoor reacts to rumours of third pregnancy: ‘Am I some machine?’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed her reaction to when a picture of hers sparked rumours that she's expecting her third child with husband Saif Ali Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 3:09:57 pm
Kareena Kapoor poses with baby Jeh. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about recent rumours that she is expecting a third baby. The actor had previously reacted to a widely circulated photo of hers that had sparked the rumours, and said that it was probably ‘pasta and wine’ that had made her look that way.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she had been on a 40-day vacation where she’d ‘lost count of how many pizzas (she) had eaten’. And so, she had to take it in her stride and say, “Chill, we are also human beings.” She said that her first reaction to the rumours was, “What do you mean ‘is she pregnant? Is she having another baby?’ Am I some machine? Leave the choice to me na!”

Also read |Kareena Kapoor’s hilarious clap back at pregnancy rumours: ‘Saif Ali Khan has contributed way too much to India’s population’

She continued, “Listen please guys, we are also human beings, just like all of you, keep it real. In today’s time, I am an actor who has, in fact, been the most honest! I was working in the fattest stage of my life, when I was eight-nine months pregnant. I am somebody who doesn’t hide anything, or says I am always going to be perfect. Everybody is allowed to lead their lives also.”

Kareena has two sons with husband Saif Ali Khan — Taimur, born in 2016, and Jehangir, born in 2021. The actors took very different approaches when it came to exposing their kids to the public glare. While Taimur was extremely visible from the earliest days, Kareena and Saif decided to not reveal Jeh’s pictures and name to the media for several months after he was born, mainly because of the scrutiny that follows Taimur everywhere he goes.

The actor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. She has also finished shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, and has a film with director Hansal Mehta lined up.

