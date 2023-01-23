Kareena Kapoor reacts to ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend: ‘If that happens, how will we entertain…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy weekend as she attended the Indian Chamber of Commerce-Young Leaders Forum event in Kolkata on Sunday. At the event, Kareena was asked about the Boycott Bollywood trend and the ongoing cancel culture.

Kareena said, “I don’t agree with it at all.” She added, “If that happens, how will we entertain, how will you have the joy and happiness in your life, which, I think everybody needs. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga (What about entertainment if there are no films)?”

Kareena Kapoor’s remarks come amid calls to boycott Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited release Pathaan. The film courted controversy after its song “Besharam Rang” featured Deepika Padukone in an allegedly saffron-coloured bikini. Not to miss, Kareena and Aamir Khan’s last release Laal Singh Chaddha too had faced boycott calls.

See Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photos and video from the event:

On another note, we can’t thank Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi enough for sharing photos of her beloved family members. On Sunday, Saba treated her fans to some photos of Saif and Kareena with their little son Jeh Ali Khan.

Sharing the photos, Saba wrote, “Daddy’s Darling, Mama’s Munchkin…?❤️ 🧿Which do You 🤔.”

She added, “He’s Everyone’s dumpling that’s for Sure!!! 😘#sundayfunday #jehjaan #kareenakapoor #saifalikhan #timtim #aunt #love📷: ME.”

Fans have shown their love for the Pataudis in the comment section of the post.