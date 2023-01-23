scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Kareena Kapoor reacts to ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend: ‘If that happens, how will we entertain…’

Kareena Kapoor had a busy weekend as she attended an event in Kolkata. At the event, Kareena talked about the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend.

kareena 1200Kareena Kapoor talks about the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor reacts to ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend: ‘If that happens, how will we entertain…’
Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy weekend as she attended the Indian Chamber of Commerce-Young Leaders Forum event in Kolkata on Sunday. At the event, Kareena was asked about the Boycott Bollywood trend and the ongoing cancel culture.

Kareena said, “I don’t agree with it at all.” She added, “If that happens, how will we entertain, how will you have the joy and happiness in your life, which, I think everybody needs. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga (What about entertainment if there are no films)?”

Also read |When Fardeen Khan said Shahid Kapoor had ‘attitude problems’ after working with him in Fida: ‘If you have nothing good to say about someone…’

Kareena Kapoor’s remarks come amid calls to boycott Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited release Pathaan. The film courted controversy after its song “Besharam Rang” featured Deepika Padukone in an allegedly saffron-coloured bikini. Not to miss, Kareena and Aamir Khan’s last release Laal Singh Chaddha too had faced boycott calls.

See Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photos and video from the event:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On another note, we can’t thank Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi enough for sharing photos of her beloved family members. On Sunday, Saba treated her fans to some photos of Saif and Kareena with their little son Jeh Ali Khan.

Sharing the photos, Saba wrote, “Daddy’s Darling, Mama’s Munchkin…?❤️ 🧿Which do You 🤔.”

She added, “He’s Everyone’s dumpling that’s for Sure!!! 😘#sundayfunday #jehjaan #kareenakapoor #saifalikhan #timtim #aunt #love📷: ME.”

Fans have shown their love for the Pataudis in the comment section of the post.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 12:35 IST
Parakram Diwas: Need to work hard to fulfil Netaji’s dream of making India great, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Suhana Khan-Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan-Farah Khan party in Dubai, watch Beyonce's performance
Suhana Khan-Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan-Farah Khan party in Dubai, watch Beyonce’s performance
