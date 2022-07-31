scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Kareena Kapoor reacts to Ranveer Singh’s nude photos controversy, says people have a lot of free time: ‘Don’t know why…’

Actor Ranveer Singh's controversial photoshoot continues to be the subject of national discussion. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about it.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 8:46:36 am
Kareena Kapoor reacts to Ranveer Singh's controversy (Photos: Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh)

Actor Kareena Kapoor has reacted to the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot. The actor said that people have a lot of time on their hands and that the photoshoot is an ‘open ticket’ for everyone to discuss.

Ranveer became the centre of national discussion after he posed nude for Paper Magazine and shared the photos the next day. An FIR was filed in Mumbai and an NGO insisted that he had ‘outraged the modesty’ of women by posing for such photographs. Speaking to India Today, Kareena said, “I think bolne ke liye sabko bolna hai (I think people say it for the sake of saying). It is an open ticket for everyone to discuss and have debates. I feel like everyone has a lot of free time too because everyone has an opinion on everything. I don’t know why it is such a big take. Like I said, it just proves that everyone has a lot of free time.”

Also Read |Deepika Padukone pens appreciation post for Ranveer Singh amid controversy over his nude shoot: ‘Hello Handsome’

Several actors have reacted to the controversy and batted for Ranveer. Janhvi told PTI, “I think it is our freedom and I don’t think anyone should be penalised for their artistic freedom.” Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Vidya Balan and Sumona Chakravarty among others have also spoken up for Ranveer. While Deepika Padukone hasn’t addressed the issue directly, she just shared a slew of photos with Ranveer from their recent runway appearance.

Meanwhile, Kareena is gearing up for the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya. The film, an adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, will release on August 11 in cinemas.

