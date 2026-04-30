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‘There is light’: Kareena Kapoor reacts as court grants relief to Karisma’s children in Sunjay Kapur asset case
Kareena Kapoor reacts after Delhi HC freezes Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate in a will dispute between Karisma Kapoor’s children and Priya Kapur, raising questions over its validity.
In the ongoing legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate, the Delhi High Court has ordered that all assets be preserved until the dispute is resolved. The case involves a disagreement between his children with Karisma Kapoor and his third wife Priya Kapur over his will. Reacting to the development, Kareena Kapoor shared a message on social media.
Sharing a note on Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, “And there is light (red heart and rainbow emoticons). Justice and truth will always prevail. Chardikala (folded hands emoticon).”
The court passed the interim order on a plea filed by the children of Karisma Kapoor, restraining their stepmother Priya Kapur from dealing with the estate.
What the court said
According to The Indian Express report, Justice Jyoti Singh, while granting interim relief, restrained Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, Priya Kapur, from dealing with or altering the assets. The court observed that the estate must be preserved and not dissipated while the matter remains under consideration.
This includes restrictions on transferring or changing equity and shareholdings in three Indian companies, selling artworks, moving funds from certain bank accounts, or dealing with foreign accounts and crypto assets linked to Sunjay.
The court also noted that “suspicious circumstances” have been raised around the will presented by Priya. It said the responsibility to clear these doubts lies with her. Only after those concerns are addressed can the document be accepted as Sunjay’s valid last will.
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Sunjay’s sister Mandhira reacts
Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur also welcomed the order and called it a positive first step.
She told ANI, “The next step is the forensic of the will to be done. Justice has been done… We are very happy with the first step towards this entire fight… Technically, these are my mother’s assets… We are more worried about the assets being dissipated; they need to come back to the family. The kids need to be looked after… This is a very good order for the family, my mother and the kids.”
Priya Kapur vs Karsima Kapoor’s children
The legal battle centres around the vast estate of Sunjay Kapur, estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore. His children with Karisma Kapoor are seeking their share as Class-1 heirs, claiming one-fifth each of the movable and immovable assets.
The dispute intensified after Priya Kapur submitted a document in court, claiming it to be Sunjay’s will. This was challenged by the children and Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, who questioned its validity.
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur married in 2003 but separated after years of conflict, finalising their divorce in 2016 following a prolonged legal battle involving finances and custody. Sunjay later married Priya Sachdev.
Sunjay died on June 12, 2025, in the UK during a polo match, reportedly due to a heart attack. After his death the question of inheritance quickly turned into a high-stakes legal fight.
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