‘There is light’: Kareena Kapoor reacts as court grants relief to Karisma’s children in Sunjay Kapur asset case

In the ongoing legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate, the Delhi High Court has ordered that all assets be preserved until the dispute is resolved. The case involves a disagreement between his children with Karisma Kapoor and his third wife Priya Kapur over his will. Reacting to the development, Kareena Kapoor shared a message on social media.

Sharing a note on Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, “And there is light (red heart and rainbow emoticons). Justice and truth will always prevail. Chardikala (folded hands emoticon).”

The court passed the interim order on a plea filed by the children of Karisma Kapoor, restraining their stepmother Priya Kapur from dealing with the estate.