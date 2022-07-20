scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Kareena Kapoor’s hilarious clap back at pregnancy rumours: ‘Saif Ali Khan has contributed way too much to India’s population’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Saif was earlier married to Amrita Singh, and had two children with her–Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 9:05:21 am
kareena kapoor khanKareena Kapoor Khan has responded to her pregnancy rumours. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is married to Saif Ali Khan and has two sons, Taimur and Jeh, has addressed the rumours about her third pregnancy. The Laal Singh Chaddha posted a quirky note on her Instagram account where she joked about how Saif is done ‘contributing’ to the country’s population.

It all started after a picture of Kareena, who is currently on a vacation with her husband and two children, went viral, with many claiming that she was showing a baby bump. However, the actor clarified that it was the result of all the pizzas and wines she has been having during her vacation.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor had doubts about starting a family, but Saif Ali Khan ‘said she could do it all’

“It’s the pasta and wine guys…calm down…I am not pregnant.. uff….Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country…enjoy…KKK,” read Kareena’s note on Instagram.

kareena pregnancy rumours Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the note on Instagram.

Earlier, during an interview with Vogue Kareena had joked about Saif having a child every decade. She said, “Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening. I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time (and vice versa).”

Kareena and Saif, along with their two sons Taimur and Jeh, are currently spending some quality time together in Europe. Before heading to Europe, they were vacationing in London. Kareena has been offering timely updates about her vacation on social media.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor chills with friends and son Jeh as Saif Ali Khan ‘cooks up a storm in kitchen’. See photos

On the work front, Kareena is waiting for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. She also has Devotion of Suspect X in her kitty, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

