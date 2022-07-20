Kareena Kapoor’s hilarious clap back at pregnancy rumours: ‘Saif Ali Khan has contributed way too much to India’s population’

July 20, 2022 9:05:21 am
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is married to Saif Ali Khan and has two sons, Taimur and Jeh, has addressed the rumours about her third pregnancy. The Laal Singh Chaddha posted a quirky note on her Instagram account where she joked about how Saif is done ‘contributing’ to the country’s population.
It all started after a picture of Kareena, who is currently on a vacation with her husband and two children, went viral, with many claiming that she was showing a baby bump. However, the actor clarified that it was the result of all the pizzas and wines she has been having during her vacation.
“It’s the pasta and wine guys…calm down…I am not pregnant.. uff….Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country…enjoy…KKK,” read Kareena’s note on Instagram.
Earlier, during an interview with Vogue Kareena had joked about Saif having a child every decade. She said, “Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening. I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time (and vice versa).”
Subscriber Only Stories
Kareena and Saif, along with their two sons Taimur and Jeh, are currently spending some quality time together in Europe. Before heading to Europe, they were vacationing in London. Kareena has been offering timely updates about her vacation on social media.
On the work front, Kareena is waiting for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. She also has Devotion of Suspect X in her kitty, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
Projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod
Latest News
Mahesh Bhatt recalls Sushmita Sen’s romance with Vikram Bhatt, defends her right to ‘live life on her own terms’
Popular Punjabi lyricist-singer Jaani injured in road accident: ‘Saw death and God with my eyes today’
While You Were Asleep: SA beat ENG in Stokes farewell ODI, Barcelona beat Miami 0-6 and Ceh becomes youngest discus throw world champion
Explained: Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Jaishankar to move Bill in RS to prohibit financing of weapons of mass destruction
Bangalore News Live: Will act on demand for Maratha reservation as per constitutional provisions, CM Bommai says
Delhi News Live: Murdered DSP was set to retire, take up farming; moderate rain likely today
ENG vs SA ODI: England debutant Matthew Potts falls ill as players, spectators suffer exhaustion in staggering heat
Chris Evans on humanising The Gray Man’s villain: ‘Even though Lloyd Hansen is deplorable, he believes he’s right’
Why Rajendra Kumar was known as the ‘Jubilee Kumar’ of Bollywood, his films ran for at least 25 weeks in theatres
When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his actor friend, Om Puri saved his life
Redmi K50i launch Live Updates: The Redmi K-series comes back to India