Kareena Kapoor misses her ‘babies’ Taimur and Jeh as she recovers in quarantine, curses COVID

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is currently recovering from COVID-19, is missing her sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. The actor took to Instagram and shared an emotional post, cursing COVID and trying to motivate herself to get through this difficult phase. Kareena is self-isolating.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, Kareena wrote, “Covid I hate you…I miss my babies (heartbroken emoji) but…soon…will do this (muscle emojis).”

On Thursday, Kareena posted a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan from the balcony of the room she is quarantined in. He stood on the terrace of the building across the street, drinking from a cup. “Ok so we are still…in love in the times of Corona era. Don’t forget guys!!! It’s lurking,” she wrote.

(Photo: Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor) (Photo: Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor)

Kareena and her friend Amrita Arora were diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this week, after attending a dinner party hosted by Karan Johar. Two other guests, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, also tested positive. Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya has tested positive as well. Kareena’s apartment complex was sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday after she received her test results. The BMC said that three buildings have been sealed as per protocols. Karan’s apartment complex was also sanitised. On Wednesday, a house help at Kareena’s residence also tested positive for the virus. Karan Johar put out a post saying that his house is not a COVID hotspot, and urged the media to report responsibly.

The BMC said in a statement that Kareena and Amrita ‘had violated Covid norms and attended several parties’. However, Kareena’s spokesperson refuted the allegations and told India Today that the actor has been ‘extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period’.

In a social media statement announcing her diagnosis, Kareena had written, “I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”