Have you seen these photos of Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Winget?

Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: July 4, 2018 8:32:26 pm
Today’s edition of celebrity social media photos features Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jennifer Winget, Anita Hassanandani, Mini Mathur and Bipasha Basu among others. Scroll to see photos.

kareena karisma Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma are painting London red. Karisma recently posted a photo of a night out with Kareena. kareena karisma Kareena and Karisma are having a blast in London. priyanka chopra, ahil Here is an adorable photo of Priyanka Chopra with Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil Sharma. Arpita Khan Sharma posted the photo and wrote, “My favourites @priyankachopra & Ahil ! Nyc diaries ❤️.” Sushant Singh Rajput “Morning jamming session 🎸🎶💥🎷🎻🕺🏿❤️Maybe something coming up…👽@kushalz @karanjhangiani,” wrote Sushant Singh Rajput along with the photo. Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant looked dapper in this Instagram photo. Shamita Shetty Shamita Shetty is quite the water baby. The caption of this photo read, “Relax . Chill . Unwind . ❤️🧜‍♀️❤️ @speedoindia #clubmillenium #chilltime #pooltime#waterbaby #chillingintherain #lovingtherains #instapic #instalike #instagood #instadaily #poolvibes 💦🧜‍♀️” Jennifer Winget Jennifer Winget shared a good thought for the day. The actor wrote with the click, “First, you dream of a painting… then you go ahead and paint your dream” Maniesh Paul Maniesh Paul posted a dapper photo of himself. The photo caption reads, “What r u looking at? #mp #entertainment #host #blessed #gratitude #style #class #itme #life #happy.” Sagarika Ghatge Chak De actor and wife of cricketer Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, also shared a click today. mini mathur Mini Mathur is on a vacation with her little one. Mini Mathur “#MiniMeInChina is deep in the act of learning #Taichi from Chen Shifu at Utaji in Shanghai. We are complete converts to this art of balance, martial arts, self defence and control over your senses. Wait up for season 2:) #girlswhotravel #motherdaughterseries #travel #adventure,” wrote Mini along with this photo. Mini Mathur What a way to enjoy the vacation, isn’t it? karan, bipasha Bipasha Basu is back from her vacation and the actor shared a thank you note for husband Karan Singh Grover. karan, bipasha “Thank you @iamksgofficial for this much needed wonderful holiday. Rejuvenated and ready to kick some ass now💪🏼❤️ #monkeylove #blessed🙏,” wrote Bipasha along with the photos. Anita Hassanandani Anita Hassanandani shared this photo with the caption, “My happy place forever.”

