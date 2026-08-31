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Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj’s Daayra trailer: What happens when cops cross legal boundaries?
Daayra trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have joined forces for the first time in Meghna Gulzar's crime-thriller drama.
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have collaborated for the first time in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra. The trailer of the gripping crime-thriller was dropped by the makers on Monday. While Kareena plays the role of DCP Ajooni Kohli, Prithviraj was introduced as DCP Raman Kumar.
Sharing the trailer of Daayra on social media, the makers wrote, “Inspired by true events, Daayra is a gripping crime thriller that follows DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli as a case places them on opposing sides of the same system.”
Watch the trailer here:
The film is inspired by true events and deals with how police react and investigate after a horrific rape case. It showcases how one such case leads to outrage across the country with the police meting out ‘justice’ instead of investigating the case. After Prithviraj’s character ‘ends the case’ with extra-judicial killings of the suspect, Kareena’s character starts her own investigation, questioning the approach where cops cross the legal Lakshman rekha.
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Daayra is not based on a single true story, but draws inspiration from many real-life criminal cases and systemic problems across the country. At the core, it keeps asking difficult questions with no easy answers – How quickly can a narrative become a verdict? How to approach the vigilantism that often takes over legal framework? When we are only spectators, and what do we choose to believe?
While talking about working in the film, Kareena Kapoor said in a statement, “What I loved about working with Meghna is that she makes you question everything you think you know about a character. There’s so much thought behind every detail, but she never takes away your instinct as an actor. Playing DCP Ajooni Kohli stayed with me… because she pushed me into a space I hadn’t really explored before, and at this stage in my career, that’s always exciting. And then to have Prithviraj opposite me was such a pleasure. He’s an incredibly intelligent actor… very present, very instinctive… and there was an ease to working together that I really enjoyed.”
Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “What drew me to DCP Raman Kumar was the complexity beneath his composed exterior and the questions he finds himself grappling with during the investigation. What I admire is how the film maintains that objectivity right till the very end, allowing the audience to form their own perspective. Meghna Gulzar is a filmmaker whose craft I have closely followed and Daayra gave me the opportunity to work with her. It was a rewarding experience and working with Kareena made the journey even more special.”
Backed by Junglee Pictures and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), written by Yash Keswani Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar, and directed by Meghna, Daayra is set to hit the theatres on September 18. The film also stars Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Kanwaljeet Singh, Sandeep Kulkarni, and Trupti Khamkar
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