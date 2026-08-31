Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj’s Daayra trailer: What happens when cops cross legal boundaries?

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have collaborated for the first time in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra. The trailer of the gripping crime-thriller was dropped by the makers on Monday. While Kareena plays the role of DCP Ajooni Kohli, Prithviraj was introduced as DCP Raman Kumar.

Sharing the trailer of Daayra on social media, the makers wrote, “Inspired by true events, Daayra is a gripping crime thriller that follows DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli as a case places them on opposing sides of the same system.”

Watch the trailer here:

The film is inspired by true events and deals with how police react and investigate after a horrific rape case. It showcases how one such case leads to outrage across the country with the police meting out ‘justice’ instead of investigating the case. After Prithviraj’s character ‘ends the case’ with extra-judicial killings of the suspect, Kareena’s character starts her own investigation, questioning the approach where cops cross the legal Lakshman rekha.