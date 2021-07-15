Kareena Kapoor on being mother to Taimur, Jeh: ‘My sons are a symbol of my love, life’

Kareena Kapoor is all set to release the secrets of her pregnancy and all that she has learnt through her experience of motherhood through her two sons – Taimur and Jeh, in her new book titled Pregnancy Bible. The introduction of the book, written by Kareena, has been released and it talks about the actor trying to balance it all – her work commitments, motherhood and thanking all the help she gets from her own mother, Babita, and her domestic staff.

The excerpt hints at the time when Kareena fainted at a photo shoot due to exhaustion and busts the myth around the glamour of a celebrity pregnancy.

In the Introduction by Kareena Kapoor from her Pregnancy Bible, the actor writes, “People think a celebrity pregnancy is super glamorous. And I did try and make it look like that when I was out and about! But I didn’t feel that glamorous – who does when they are pregnant? I gained a lot of weight, got pregnancy spots and was ready to sleep by five every evening! Sounds familiar? In this book, I have been totally honest about everything I went through, from my crazy eating to fainting on a photo shoot out of exhaustion. I hope it will make you smile and comfort you too.”

“I decided when I got pregnant that I wouldn’t hide anything. I was out there being as normal as I possibly could. And I wanted to bring that same spirit to this book. I am also super proud that I carried on my work right to the very end. Even though I have to admit I pushed myself too hard during Jeh’s time,” she confesses.

Kareena accepts that when she got married, she ‘did think hard about my decision to have a family’. “Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents.”

She said her mother Babita and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore were also big help. “My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working. Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it,” she added.

Kareena also writes about Taimur’s birth and the experience of becoming a mother. “I remember when I first held Taimur to my chest, properly, after the anaesthesia and grogginess had faded. My little boy became real to me that moment. The moment of birth I think for so many of us is too hazy. The reckoning comes later. As I held my little baby, smelling his infant smells, aware of how fragile and precious he was, I told myself I’d do it on my own, on my terms. I set my own rules for Taimur, and those will apply for Jeh too. It was simple – to do the best I could and relax. I wasn’t the most perfect mom the first time around. There is joy in messing up. I didn’t know how to clean Taimur’s poop or put on his diaper properly in the beginning. His pee leaked so often because his mother didn’t secure his diaper perfectly. But here is some advice mother to mother: it’s about you and your comfort; do what is easy, do what works. When a mother is confident and comfortable, the baby senses it too.”

She also says it was tough to leave behind her son when she started working. “I remember leaving Taimur behind and going to night shoots with a crew of 150 people. I was so torn – trying to be professional on the shoot, while aching for my baby.” She said she has returned to work after Jeh’s birth too. “I have jumped back into my commitments soon after having Jeh too, though I definitely feel less rushed. It’s normal to feel guilty. But trust me when I say Taimur doesn’t love me any less today because I got my life back soon after I had him, and neither will Jeh.

Asking mothers to take help when offered, she adds that her domestic staff and mother have been her guardian angels. “Saif and I are both working parents. Our lives would hardly be possible without them. And I want you to know that I don’t have to be on Instagram putting a child to my breast to prove I am a hands-on mom. I just do the best I can, every single day.”

She concluded the note, “Of course, nothing fully prepares you for the actual birth and a live, kicking baby in your arms. There are so many unknowns. And there are so many things to which I still don’t know how I will react. But that’s what being a mom is. I always wanted kids. And I married the man I love. My kids are a symbol of my love, my life and my commitment. I may keep making mistakes. But I will power through.”

Saif Ali Khan has written the afterword of the book.

Kareena had earlier posted about her book on Instagram where she wrote, “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

Also Read | Police complaint against Kareena Kapoor for hurting religious sentiments

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.