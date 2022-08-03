scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor showers praise on ‘amazing’ Dhanush: ‘His performances are on another level’

Dhanush has been receiving glowing praise from all quarters for his performance in The Gray Man.

August 3, 2022 7:38:40 pm
Kareena, DhanushKareena Kapoor praises Dhanush. (Photos: Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor, Dhanush)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has lavished praise on Dhanush, who has been on a roll lately. The actor has gained much acclaim for his performances in Atrangi Re and the recently-released Netflix spy-thriller The Gray Man. In an interview, Kareena noted that Dhanush’s performances are on ‘another level’.

She told Zoom, “Dhanush! I mean he’s so amazing and what an actor. Every time we see him in any role, he and his performances are of another level.”

Also Read |Can’t get over Dhanush’s Avik San’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here are 5 other fight sequences of the actor

Dhanush has been receiving glowing praise from all quarters for his performance in The Gray Man. At the screening of The Gray Man, directors Joe and Anthony Russo called him “one of the greatest actors on the planet”. Dhanush’s The Gray Man co-star Rege Jean Page also seemed to be in awe of the Indian actor. “The grace and style and badassery of that man, is something to be behold and that’s going to be a thunderbolt in the film. If Batman was twice as badass, then he might get halfway to where Dhanush is in in this film,” he had said.

On the work front, Dhanush has Thiruchitrambalam and Vaathi in the pipeline.

