Kareena Kapoor posts unseen picture of Taimur’s playtime with his friend. See the adorable photo here

Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares adorable pictures of her two kids, Taimur and Jehangir. After posting an unseen picture of her younger son Jeh on New Year, the actor has now shared a cute picture of the five-year-old Taimur.

On Thursday, Kareena wished Taimur’s friend a happy birthday on his behalf on social media. She shared a picture of Tim (as Taimur is fondly addressed by his family) with his friend on a swing. In the picture, we see an adorable Taimur in a purple T-shirt and black pants. He has a naughty expression on his face.

A new photo of Taimur. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) A new photo of Taimur. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Taimur is the first child of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Born on December 20, 2016, he became a paparazzi favourite, and was photographed on an almost daily basis. Last month, Kareena had shared a Boomerang video of Taimur and had mentioned how her little one fixes her moods. “He fixed my mood swings,” the actor captioned the video.

In one of her recent interviews, Kareena had shared that she wants both her sons, Taimur and Jehangir, to have ‘sense of discipline’. She also said she sometimes plays a ‘bad cop’ as her husband Saif spoils Taimur.

Kareena is looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Also starring Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, the epic drama has been directed by Advait Chandan.